File photo of NCDC Boss, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that progress has been made in responding to the public health on the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this on Thursday while presenting the agency’s 2021 proposal to the Senate Committee on presented Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases.

“We’ve made progress with our #COVID19 public health response & need substantial & stable funding for sustainable health security capacity,” he said.

“Today, we @NCDCgov 2020 budget performance & 2021 proposal to @NGRSenate Committee on presented Primary Healthcare & Communicable Diseases.”

Today, we presented @NCDCgov 2020 budget performance & 2021 proposal to @NGRSenate Committee on Primary Healthcare & Communicable Diseases We’ve made progress with our #COVID19 public health response & need substantial & stable funding for sustainable health security capacity pic.twitter.com/Vjcdd7q8tH — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) November 12, 2020

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country have continued to increase following the report of 212 more infections.

On November 13, the new cases were reported from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The government agency in charge of the control of disease outbreak – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest – reporting 71 fresh infections, followed by Imo and Plateau States where 26 cases were confirmed respectively.

Others are FCT – 19, Ondo – 17, Kaduna – 14, Rivers – nine, Oyo – nine, Katsina – six, and Osun – four cases.