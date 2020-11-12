By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has boasted the achievements of his administration have killed All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties in the state.

Wike, who spoke during the reception organised by the Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back to PDP, said his party had performed very well under his administration.

Leaders, who joined the party were former Director of Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas among others.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said prior to 2015, the APC promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road and provide good governance to Nigerians.

But he said the APC had continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office.

He said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies. How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress?

“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”.

The Governor, who bemoaned marginalisation of Rivers, regretted many years after the Federal Government awarded the N120bn Bodo-Bonny Road, it had failed to provide its counterpart funding, allowing only the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project.

“Look at since they started the Bonny Bodo road, what has happened? As we speak, Federal Government has not released their counterpart funding for that road.

‘’Now, NLNG said let us do it and then deduct it from the tax we are going to pay to the federal government. Is it how they have been doing in other states?” he queried.

The Governor said ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC had started making promises to construct a University of Transport, develop a deep sea port and industrial park in the state.

He said: “By next year, political activities will kick start, when will they build infrastructure again? Somebody will come and tell you people, Federal Government has approved industrial pack; they have approved deep sea port in Bonny”.

Wike said the PDP provided the only hope for Nigerians and congratulated the defectors for their courage to return to the party.

“I thank you for this bold step taken to join the PDP. Only a wicked man who does not like good things will not see what we are doing in Port Harcourt. With our achievements, we have killed any party that wants to raise its head.

“This is done by your support. In May 27, 2015, somebody said we can’t pay salary. Today, we are not talking about payment of salary, we employing 5000 youths into the state civil service”.

Rivers PDP chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor, noted the Governor had provided developmental projects in all the local government areas of the state.

Akawor, who gave each leader of the defectors umbrella and party membership cards, said the returnees were convinced the PDP was a party that believed in good governance and mean well for Rivers people.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dr Henry Ogiri, said they were motivated to return to the PDP because of the quality of people-oriented projects embarked upon by Wike.

He promised all the defectors would be loyal to PDP and work to ensure that APC lacked existence in any part of the state.