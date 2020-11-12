China’s Consul-General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, on Thursday, said that China’s 14th five-year plan will forge greater synergy with African countries’ national development strategies.

He said that African friends are welcomed to seize opportunities together with China from the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation to step up cooperation in infrastructure construction, industrial, trade and investment cooperation, digital economy, e-commerce and artificial intelligence.

According to him, China will do its best to enhance connectivity and further integrate its industrial, supply and value chains for unimpeded economic circulation through its Belt and Road Initiative, BRI.

“China will foster an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment and expand mutual investment.

“China will continue to implement more joint projects that deliver real benefits to the people. The Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) is by far the most comprehensive and inclusive project of the 21st century.

“Through policy coordination, cultural exchanges and targeted investments in infrastructure and other fields, China has implemented a lot of projects in Africa.

“By carrying out all-round opening-up in more fields, with broader range and greater depth and actively participating in the reform of global economic governance system, China has sent a clear signal to the world: China’s new journey to fully build a modern socialist country is also a new journey for countries around the globe to enjoy win-win results and common prosperity.”

Maoming said the Communist Party of China, CPC,convened its fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee in Beijing, at which the CPC central committee’s proposal for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the Year 2035, an overall blueprint for China’s development in the long run, was adopted.

The blueprint, Maoming said, had made clear the basic guiding principles, major targets, and long-term goals of China’s economic and social development in the next five years, highlighted the leading role of the new development concept and raised a series of landmark major strategies.

It will implement major measures that are forward-looking, comprehensive, basic and targeted and coordinate further reforms in major areas.

The blueprint is expected to be approved by the National People’s Congress next March and will be put into complete implementation.

The Envoy in a statement said that “Reading through the full text, I find that the blueprint will have a significant and positive influence on the world.

“Not only will it provide a strong impetus for China’s development, it will also inject greater confidence into the recovery of the world economy and provide more opportunities for the development of other countries.

“We will do so not only to meet China’s own development needs, but also for the greater benefit of people in all countries.

“The blueprint,” said Maoming, “is like a goldmine out of which people smell opportunities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria