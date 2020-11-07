Olushola Victor

IN a society where good deeds and loyalty are hardly appreciated, Chief Executive of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor, identified one and rewarded the person.

She has become the talk of the town after acquiring a Mercedes Benz for her personal assistant as a reward for her diligence and dedication.

By this gesture, the 35-year-old businesswoman didn’t just win the hearts of Nigerians, but also demonstrated that she has a good heart.

During the presentation of the car, the excited PA couldn’t believe her eyes and was thankful to Ogbebor for the unusual gift.