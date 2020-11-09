World News When Is Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony? By Johnny Diaz 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 A bipartisan congressional committee is planning an “outside, full-scale” inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments