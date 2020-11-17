World News

When Schools Closed, Americans Turned to Their Usual Backup Plan: Mothers

By
0
when-schools-closed,-americans-turned-to-their-usual-backup-plan:-mothers
Views: Visits 3

The pandemic is a larger example of a pattern: When unexpected family needs arise, mothers step in.

Our Political System Is Unfair. Liberals Need to Just Deal With It.

Previous article

Vaccine Unproven? No Problem in China, Where People Scramble for Shots

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News