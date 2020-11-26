World News Where That Great French Salt Comes From By Mark Ellwood 16 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 The Île de Ré has been producing fleur de sel for generations, and the work is still done by hand. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments