By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:32 EST, 10 November 2020 | Updated: 17:32 EST, 10 November 2020

A white former Republican Congressional candidate from Pennsylvania has raised eyebrows with a tweet appearing to claim that he is a ‘black gay guy’ – a slip-up that he claims was the result of forgetting to attribute a quote from a supporter.

Dean Browning, who lost in this year’s Republican primary race to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, made the Twitter faux pas on his verified account on Tuesday.

Responding to a critic who had praised former President Barack Obama, he wrote: ‘I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.’

Dean Browning, who lost in this year’s Republican primary race to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, made the Twitter faux pas on his verified account on Tuesday

Browning is white and has been married to his wife for 32 years

According to the website of Common Sense Solutions PAC, which he is chairman of, Browning has been married to his wife for 32 years and they live in South Whitehall Township in Lehigh County with their three dogs.

He is a former Lehigh County Commissioner who describes himself as a ‘proudly pro-life and pro-2nd amendment Christian conservative’.

The bizarre tweet prompted online speculation from political analysts that Browning had an alternate account under the false identity of a gay black man.

Jacob Rubashkin, a reporter and analyst for Inside Elections, tweeted that Browning ‘seems to have forgotten to log into his burner account.’

Browning, however, denied that any such thing had occurred, saying that he had simply forgotten to properly attribute a quote from a supporter.

Browning’s tweet prompted online speculation from political analysts that he had an alternate account under the false identity of a gay black man

Browning apologized for the original tweet and said he was quoting a supporter

‘Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear,’ Browning said in a tweet.

‘Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private,’ he added.

The original tweet referencing the ‘black gay guy’ has since been deleted from Browning’s account.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Browning for comment.