By Justina Asishana, Minna and Omolola Afolabi

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Monday announced that he had contracted COVID-19 virus.

The global health agency boss stated this in a series of tweets on his verified handle @Dr. Tedros.

He tweeted: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms, but will self-quarantine over the coming days and self-quarantine from home.”

Ghebreyesus advised all persons to comply with COVID-19 health guidance as, according to him, this is how the chain of transmission and suppression of the virus as well as protection health systems is assured.

“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” he added.

Also, three commissioners in Niger State have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of them are said to be from Niger South while the third is from Niger East.

This has caused tension among other members of the State Executive Council (Exco) and workers of the affected ministries.

The commissioners were said to have gone for tests when they showed symptoms of the disease after last week’s Exco meeting. Contacted, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the government had directed that all commissioners should go for COVID-19 test.