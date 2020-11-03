Whoopi Goldberg sparked outrage by comparing a convoy of Trump supporters accused of ‘ambushing’ a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway to a scene from the movie Mississippi Burning.

Goldberg and her co-hosts reacted to the Biden bus incident on Monday’s episode of The View, broadcasting video which showed a number of MAGA flag-flying cars driving perilously close to the bus on Interstate 35 in Hays County last week.

The Biden campaign accused the Trump caravan of trying to run the bus off the road, while President Trump publicly praised the participants and slammed the FBI for opening an investigation into the incident.

Goldberg sided with the Biden camp, calling the incident: ‘Probably one of the most dangerous things you can do.’

‘Buses can’t stop on a dime, and be happy that you drivers didn’t get hit when you surrounded this bus,’ she said.

‘You could have caused all kinds of havoc. You could have gotten yourselves killed, because the buses can’t slow down the way you need them to.’

‘Thank God this person saw and slowed in order to let you do what you did, which looked a lot like a scene out of Mississippi Burning.’

Mississippi Burning (1988) chronicled the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance of three civil rights activists who were murdered by the Klu Klux Klan in 1964 in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Video showed dozens of cars flying MAGA flags flanking the Biden bus on Interstate 35 in Hays County, Texas, on Friday afternoon

Several viewers bristled at Goldberg’s comparison, saying it was ridiculous to equate Trump supporters to the KKK and to accuse the caravan of attempted murder.

‘@WhoopiGoldberg, are you kidding me – Mississippi burning? A bus traveling with cars around it? They could have pulled over – newsflash, vehicles pull over every day – they were loving it – victim photo op!!’ one critic wrote on Twitter.

‘I am so sick of racist bigotry from stupid celebrities,’ another added.

Other critics referenced turbulent Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the US over the summer, sometimes accompanied by riots and looting.

‘So dangerous stopping on a bridge much more dangerous than burning down buildings and looting and killing people,’ a woman wrote.

‘Just stop. You look like a fool. Which is it Whoopie [sic]? Can’t be both ways.Y’all didn’t mind when the left is looting and riding and killing and burning.’

But Goldberg’s co-hosts agreed with her provocative comments and also condemned the Trump caravan’s actions.

Joy Behar mocked Trump’s support for the caravan, saying: ‘Give me a break.’

‘These people need to get themselves together, or we’re going to have a lot of violence in this country,’ Behar added.

Sara Haines branded the incident a ‘dangerous’ display of ‘fear-mongering’, asking: ‘What country do we live in? What year is this right now?’

Sunny Hostin took things a step further, charging that the caravan incident is evidence of how Trump ’emboldens bigots and racists’.

Trump voiced his support for the caravan on Saturday by tweeting a video of MAGA flag-flying cars surrounding the Biden bus as it made its way down the highway, writing: ‘I LOVE TEXAS’

Cars in the pro-Trump convoy were seen driving perilously close to the Biden campaign bus. A Biden campaign staffer said the cars had slowed down in front of the Biden bus, attempting to either stop it or run the bus off the road

The View’s analysis came hours after Trump doubled down on his support for the caravan after the FBI confirmed it had opened an investigation.

‘In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,’ the president tweeted on Sunday night. ‘Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!’

Trump had voiced his support for the convoy earlier on Saturday by tweeting a video of the caravan, writing: ‘I LOVE TEXAS.’

Other videos shared on social media painted a more dangerous portrait of the confrontation, showing cars driving perilously close to the bus and at one point even running into a Biden staff member’s car.

The confrontation resulted in Democrats cancelling three scheduled events in the state – which is considered a battleground amid a surge in early-voting.

Joe Biden attacked Trump’s support for the convoy participants between campaign stops in Philadelphia on Sunday, saying: ‘We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing.’

President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for a convoy of MAGA fans accused of trying to run a Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas in a tweet on Sunday night after the FBI confirmed it is investigating the incident