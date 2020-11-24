From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Details have emerged why Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Kolawole Olawoye was yesterday sacked by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Olawoye was replaced with Sir Charles Titiloye, a human rights lawyer.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu Segun Ajiboye in a statement said Titiloye is a former secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure branch.

He said his name would be forwarded to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

It was gathered that Olawoye fell out of favour with the Akeredolu administration over many factors, especially the handling of the issues that led to the protest by lawyers employed by the government.

The lawyers embarked on work to rule strike over lack of operational vehicles, poor welfare package and infrastructural deficit in the judicial sector.

A top government official said Governor Akeredolu was embarrassed that lawyers could embark on public protest without his being aware of the issue.

The official said there was no time Olawoye brought the issues that led to the protest to the knowledge of the governor.

He was also seen as the arrow head of the rumour about the issue of alleged fake certificate scandal of the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It was learnt that the sacked attorney- general has been having a cold war with the governor since 2018.

According to the source, “I think the governor has even tolerated him for too long; no governor could have absorbed what the man was doing to Akeredolu simply because they are from the same town, Owo and are close friends.

“The whole thing started just about two years into the administration when Olawoye complained about favouritism for some persons from Owo against him, and these are young guys with energy who have been very influential.

“But what was his contribution. He had blackmailed the governor anywhere he found himself and the worst came about a week ago when he took certain unilateral decisions without the knowledge of the governor and that caused some embarrassments to the governor.

“The most important of all is his inability to build consensus among top lawyers. The ministry has been reduced to nothing and we lawyers have so much respect for the ministry and we think it is the right decision to take.

“The most painful thing that happened was last year when the man without the knowledge of the governor, connived with someone from the Ondo South Senatorial District to sabotage the appointment of the current Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, from becoming the managing director of NDDC. Even when that failed, Aiyedatiwa could not be considered for the position of state rep until the President stopped that process.”