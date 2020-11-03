Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said “the insolvable problem that has resulted to incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is that a government in this country went and sat down with ASUU to make an agreement on some conditions that it would pay universities N1.3 trillion.”

The minister stressed that the pact was unrealistic ab nitio. He stated: “There is no where N1.3 trillion will come out from. The problem on the part of government and ASUU is deciding on what to do. If a government appends its signature to an agreement, it is an agreement.”

Adamu said the current administration was unhappy with the ugly development, adding that it was not indifferent to the closure of the tertiary institutions.