By Ifeanyi Nwannah

A stakeholder in the senator Garba Kabiru Marafa’s faction of Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Bello Mohammed has lamented that the ravaging terror attacks in Zamfara state started during the unfortunate tenure of former governor Abdulaziz Yari.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, the security expert alleged that the former governor allowed the unleashment of terror attacks to reign seriously in the state.

“Abdulaziz Yari was hiding the terror attacks from the world until it escalated to the extent that proved uncontrollable by both the state and the federal governments” he lamented.

” If he had made the urgly situation known to the world, we wouldn’t have been facing all these merciless killings of the innocent citizens in the state ”

He lamented that Yari was not listing to reasonable advises from the security experts, saying that he was running his government the way and manner he likes.

“The former governor can sleep and wake up from his bed and took decision that was affecting millions of Zamfara people without knowing that his one minded decision was seriously affecting millions of people in the state”

However, he stated that the main reason why the Marafa’s faction agreed to work with the government of Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle was because of his opened invitation for everyone to join hands in salvaging the dastard insecurity situation in the state.

” Up till now, we have never officially denounced APC as our party. But we have been operating on unitary system of government because the state belongs to all of us”

“There is no secret that most of the cabinent members in Matawalle’s administration are members of the APC even though the government is being controlled by the PDP led government”

Bello maintained that they were not political jobbers, neither did they want to play anti-party activities in the state, saying that their utmost purpose was to build a formidable Zamfara state that can challenge any state in terms of security and capital development.

Vanguard News Nigeria