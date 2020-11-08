Donald Trump’s bid to hang on to the White House is promising to end in farce if his campaign’s choice of venue for a crucial press conference is anything to go by.

On Saturday morning, as Trump played golf and continued to baselessly accuse the Democrats of stealing the election for Joe Biden, he announced, in a Tweet since deleted, that there would be a “Big press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.

That was quickly clarified, however. It was not the noted hotel, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a suburban business situated between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of the city.

However, the upmarket hotel posted a tweet saying, “to clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.”

The Trump campaign has not publicly said whether this was, as it would first appear, a case of mistaken identity. But either way, the press conference, headlined by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, went ahead in the car park of the garden centre.

Not unexpectedly, people on social media embraced this turn of events.

Many compared the bizarre occasion to something from a political satire such as Thick Of It or Veep.

The press conference was also notable for Giuliani, who was describing the forthcoming legal challenges to the result, being told by a reporter that Joe Biden had just been declared the winner of the election. His response: “Don’t be ridiculous.” – Guardian