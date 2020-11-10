By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, has said that the arson attack that accompanied the #ENDSARS protest was political as specific leaders of the party were targeted.

The residence of Engr. Oyedele in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government, was looted and razed during the #ENDSARS protest.

Besides the residence of Engr. Oyedele, the local council secretariat, Correctional Service Centre, police stations and banks were looted and set ablaze in Okitipupa.

Engr. Oyedele said he was the main target of the hoodlums as displayed by the mindless looting of his property and arson attack on his house.

Oyedele who spoke through the co-ordinator of his campaign organisation, Dr Olusegun Ayodele, thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for visiting the locality to inspect all public and private property destroyed and looted by the hoodlums.

According to him, “We are persuaded that these attacks were not only well-scripted and well-rehearsed but also politically inspired and intended to inflict maximum physical, psychological and economic trauma on the targeted private individuals who are mainly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stock by those who obviously are still wallowing in the hangover of the just concluded gubernatorial elections in the state.

“We condemned in the strongest possible terms the unwholesome violence and mayhem hitherto unseen in the annals of Okitipupa Local Government particularly Okitipupa Community in which looting, arson and robbery were perpetrated against hapless private citizens and government properties.

“We sympathize with the good and peace-loving people of Okitipupa Local Government particularly Idepe-Okitipupa Community, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and private individuals including our principal Engr. Ife-Oluwa Oyedele who suffered monumental losses while the violence and mayhem lasted. Indeed, these are very trying times for everyone.”