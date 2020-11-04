SIR: How many months does it take for First Registrars to respond to a claim or letter submitted to it?

This question has become necessary because an E-mandate activation form submitted by me to it through Zenith Bank Branch in Oke- Ilewo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital since August has not received attention, whereas a similar one sent to another firm, Africa Prudential Ltd was acted upon within two weeks and my bank account was credited.

I am tempted to think that this experience with First Registrar is a re-definition of efficiency in the private sector.

Meanwhile, l intend to submit another form in due course.