Daily News

Why, First Registrars?

By
0
Views: Visits 0

SIR: How many months does it take for First Registrars to respond to a claim or letter submitted to it?

This question has become necessary because an E-mandate activation form submitted by me to it through Zenith Bank Branch in Oke- Ilewo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital since August has not received attention, whereas a similar one sent to another firm, Africa Prudential Ltd was acted upon within two weeks and my bank account was credited.

I am tempted to think that this experience with First Registrar is a re-definition of efficiency in the private sector.

Meanwhile, l intend to submit another form in due course.

  • Rafiu Odunaye, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Restructuring: El-Rufai playing to the gallery

Previous article

The Lekki inquest

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News