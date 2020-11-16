Photo: Twitter

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Following recent reports that an aide to governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Murtala Gwarmai has shared donkeys to some rural dwellers, a beneficiary says he demanded for it to assist his day to day activities and business that include moving sand and rocks from one point to the other.

Popularly called Mudi, the beneficiary complained that donkeys are very precious these days because they are facing extinction as a result of massive exportation to China.

“Donkeys used to be very cheap to own but nowadays they have become precious and expensive that ordinary people like us cannot be able to buy them.

“We are told that they are being exported to China where they eat them and also derive some medicinal chemicals from them.

“A donkey that you can buy for less than twenty thousand naira before is now worth up to two hundred thousand naira because it is facing extinction.

“I know in places like Chad, Niger and Cameroon, they have banned the killing of donkeys to avoid extinction and something needs to be done along the same line in Nigeria” he stated.

Describing how important the donkey is to him, the beneficiary stated that he uses it to till his farm during the farming season and also uses it to transport items and goods to and from the farm, describing it as a “multi-task beast”.

“I use the multi-task beast during the farming season to till land and transport goods to and from the farm.

“During the dry season when I engage in labour activities, I use it to transport sand, blocks and rocks from one point to another,” he said

He added that they were asked to select the assistance they needed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor and he chose to be given donkeys because he needed them in the rural area but could not afford to buy.

“Now my business has been supported as I now own donkeys” he stated as he thanked the governor’s aide for the support and called on the government to regulate the killing of donkeys that are currently on the verge of extinction.

Murtala Gwarmai, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Youth Development, distributed several items including donkeys to empower young people in the state.

Gwarmai also distributed motorcycles, bicycles, cash support worth N100,000, building blocks as well as roofing sheets among others.

The governor’s aide said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries, who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Present at the event were the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Senior Special Assistant on Youth II, Ibrahim Ahmad, and other top officials in the ministry.

