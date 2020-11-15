By Uja Emmanuel, makurdi

More facts have emerged on while a 40- year-old man Nicodemus Nomyange set himself and his girlfriend Shininenge Pam ablaze.

Nomyange and Pam died from the fire incident whicj occurred off Inikpi street, high-level area of Makurdi on Saturday .

Their corpses were taken to the Federal Medical Center Makurdi and deposited by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps ) FRSC) who were at the scene .

The Nation’s investigation revealed Nomyange has been dating Pam for some time .

It was learnt Nomyange, who is married with children, proposed to marry Pam, who sources said turned him down on the basis that she preferred to marry a single and not married man.

The rebuttal hurt Nomyange, who proceeded to her apartment on Saturday evening and set it ablaze after locking everyone in.

The estranged lovers got burnt despite efforts to save them by neighbours.

While Nomyange died at the spot, Pam later died on her way to the hospital.

Benue Police spokeperson Kate Anene confirmed the incident.