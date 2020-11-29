By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday announced the national grid experienced a system collapse because of multiple tripping at 11.25 am.

General Manager, Group Public, Ndidi Mbah, who made the announcement in a statement, said the company had commenced restoration of the grid to every part of Nigeria.

According to her, however, the places still exempted from the restoration were Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axis.

The statement said: “TCN regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple tripping, which led to the collapse of the system.

“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes.

“Effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple tripping as soon as the grid is fully restored – considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”