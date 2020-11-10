Our Reporter

THE chairman of the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has urged politicians to emulate former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, by documenting their experience in government for the benefit of society.

Akande spoke at the sidelines during the public presentation of Alao-Akala’s book, Amazing Grace at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan.

Akande, a Professor of Political Science, said he was elated reading about the meteoric rise of Alao-Akala in politics against the background of life challenges and oppurtunities.

“The book captures the experience of the former governor in politics and government. This is a valuable material for younger generation of politicians. It teaches us the nature and charater of our politics, the pitfalls to avoid and the values to promote for a successful political life.

“We are bound to have different accounts and perspectives on historical events. This is against the background of our life experiences and interests. The beauty of such documentation of history is that it allows students of history to interrogate the accounts and learn from the experiences of the dramatis personae”.

“A major difference between our politics and that of developed democracies is the willingness of the politicians and former office holders to document their experience for history. This is a way that society can avoid the pitfalls of the past and chart a better course for the future

“I therefore commend former Governor Akala for being so thoughtful to document his experience for posterity. I wish other politicians emulate him.”