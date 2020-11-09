Moves to deliver 1000 housing units, unveils affordable payment plans

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Richfield Nigeria Limited, Samson Odegbami, at the weekend, said his company remains committed to bridge housing deficit in the country.

Odegbami who made the disclosure at the groundbreaking of two sites located at Giri, Gwagwalada, and Lugbe, all in Abuja, where affordable payment plans were unveiled.

According to Odegbami, Richfield is a real estate firm that will provide 1000 housing units for low-income earners across the country, and that by 2022, 1000 families stand to have decent homes following their resolve to make it happen as they have started in La the project in Abuja.

He also made it know that his company had already been constructing decent houses in Ogun and Lagos States.

He further explained that Richfield has been into property development and not just to maximize profit but to give Nigerians a sense of belonging to own decent and comfortable homes that will be an inheritance for their children, and that by extension help government to bridge the huge housing deficits.

He further stated that there is a flexible payment plan for those who will be buying the plots of land at Giri, Gwagwalada and at Richfield Court located at Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, which all are close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to him there is no cause for alarm because Richfield is a known estate developer and brand in the housing industry over the years, and its sites are approved by the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, FCDA, and all the sites to be developed are captured and authenticated by the Abuja Geographic Information Systems, AGIS, and also added that Certificate of Occupancy, C of O, and Right of Occupancy, R of O, are guaranteed for those who will be buying land or houses.

He also expressed optimism that the site is really springing up along with other developers as efforts are being made to provide infrastructure including the access roads and others.

He added that the payment plan is made flexible over a period of time in which artisans, cab drivers, okada riders, market women, and others can afford to pay and become property owners without stress.

He said: “For us, we have set a goal for ourselves, between now and the next two years, we are developing 1000 housing units across the country; that is our short term for two years.

“After we have achieved that, we will see where God will take us to and where we can go from there, we do not want to overstretch but we have a target of 1000 housing units between years 2020 and 2022.

“For the landside in Richfield Court, Lugbe, which is 500 square meters is going for N5.5 million for those who want the land. We are also going to build our own units and also sell the land for those that want to build theirs, and 400 square meters is going for N4.5 million, and 300 square meters going for N3 million, and we have payment plans for them.”

However, acknowledging the housing deficit in Nigeria and describing it as massive said entrepreneurs like him believes in Nigeria, and will remain in Nigeria to build Nigeria and make life comfortable for the citizens instead of leaving the country for abroad as done by many young Nigerians, hence his passion to provide decent accommodation through Richfield for Nigerians and help the government meet its goals in the housing sector because it cannot address the challenge alone.

He also called on the government to provide infrastructures including access roads, drainage system, and electricity to encourage housing developers to do more in bridging the housing deficit, which he also appreciated government working with housing developers, but could still do more.

“There is a massive housing deficit in Nigeria and the government cannot fix everything in Nigeria, it is entrepreneurs like us that will do it.

“What we just want from government is the enabling environment and infrastructure link good road network and drainages; I think the government is trying but more can still be done especially in fast-developing areas like this”, he added.

Vanguard