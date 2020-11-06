A political activist/former Senator, Shehu Sani, is quoted as giving “recommendation” to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), on Monday, August 31, 2020, on how the ethno religious crisis in parts of the north can be resolved. In his words: “President Buhari should humbly delegate Gen Yakubu Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Mr. Audu Ogbeh, and Prof. Jubril Aminu to lead a new initiative to end the ethno religious crisis in parts of the north and the herdsmen-farmers violence and restore peace. The south has no sectarian or religious conflicts”, he tweeted. The question begging for answer is whether PMB will take the required action to achieve peace.







On two occasions PMB dialogued successfully with Boko Haram, but only to free some girls and not Nigeria from carnage and economic destruction. Besides, nothing can resolve the clashes between the crop farmers and the herdsmen if PMB and the herdsmen cannot see that it is absurd and inhuman to be grazing cattle in agrarian fields, and that sedentary animal husbandry is better and more profitable. I commend Shehu for saying it is high time northern Nigeria put her house in order. Politicisation of religion is antiquated. Abide by the Constitution that prohibits state religion, and allow religious liberty and freedom of association.







Moreover, according to Legit.ng, “the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has revealed that most of the criminals who carry out havoc and inflict pain on citizens are actually foreigners.” Adamu made this crucial disclosure during a town-hall meeting held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the headquarters of Zuru local government in Kebbi State. Furthermore, “the police boss said that based on reliable intelligence, bandits operating in the northern region are from the Islamic State of West Africa,’’ The Cable reported. The IGP should call a spade by its name. It would have been courageous enough of him to admit that government has failed in its responsibility to provide security.







Was it foreigners who asked Nigeria rulers to be fighting the Boko Haram Islamic sect-community of men, women and children that did not attack anybody until attacked by government forces? Was it foreigners who made the Fulani herdsmen to become larger than life under the PMB presidency? Which foreigners are larger than Nigeria’s security forces? There should be a limit to insults on the collective intelligence of Nigerians.



Prof. Ọlọ́jẹ̀ẹ́ Oyeniran Adébíọ́jẹ̀ wrote from University of Ilorin.