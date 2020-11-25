By Robert Egbe

The YinkaKenny Girls Care Foundation on Tuesday said it organised this year’s edition of its ‘Operation Feed the Elderly’ to cater for indigent pensioners.

Its founder, Olayinka Kehinde Sanda alias YinkaKenny, said the focus was on pensioners having difficulty accessing their pensions.

‘Operation Feed the Elderly’, one of the several programmes organised by the foundation in the last four years, was held on November 10, at 143, Olateju Street, Mushin, Lagos.

Sanda, who explained that this year’s event was done in commemoration of her 45th birthday, said she was delighted at seeing “the many happy faces of the senior citizens.”

She noted that many elderly people were not even entitled to any form of pension and had no means of sustenance, adding that some even had the extra burden of grandchildren, who depended on them.

While thanking all contributors especially the patron of YGCF, Sir Adedayo Adesoye and a friend of the organisation, Mr. Steve Amangbo, she urged other “well-meaning Nigerians to do more to contribute to laudable programmes like this.”

Sanda further urged Nigerians to take care of senior citizens around them. Participants were given foodstuffs.

According to Sanda, YinkaKenny Girls Care Foundation is dedicated to taking care of the feminine gender from cradle to grave with programmes aimed at supporting and empowering women.

Apart from Operation Feed the Elderly, the foundation’s other programmes include: My Daughter My Friend, 4G Giants and 21st century parenting.