By Gbenga Aderanti

The founder of the Future Female Invest (FFI), Ms Aysha Julie, has said that women are usually the hardest hit when there is an economic crisis.

Aysha, while speaking during a virtual meeting for women tagged: ‘Ready to thrive’, said the platform was created to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on women in business.

According to her, “women are usually the hardest hit when we go through economic crises. With her cash flow affected, businesses were forced to close due to lockdowns and uncertainty around digitalization.”

Julie said she was motivated to start FFI in order to bridge the investment gap between male founded businesses and female founded businesses which she estimated to be about USD 42 billion.

She disclosed that FFI had been able to achieve this by providing consultancy, training, ecosystem support and access to investment and market opportunities.

Speakers at the event included advisor of FFI, Nousrath Bhugeeloo;

United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative, Mauritius and Seychelles; Audrey Verhaeghe, South Africa Innovation Summit; HR Consultant and Local Partner-Middle East, Dr. Nadia El. Shaffei