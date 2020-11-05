By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Governorship Forum (NGF) have attributed the growing restiveness among youths to social and economic inequality in the country.

The Governors of the 36 states came to this conclusion after reviewing the fallouts of the #EndSARS protests in relation to internal security, distribution of COVID-19 palliatives and other related issues at the 21st NGF teleconference meeting on Wednesday

They resolved to “adapt, at both the state and regional levels guidelines to be developed and issued by the National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-Committee on Engagement to reduce restiveness among young people as it is clear that these agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.”

The Governors, in a communiqué on Thursday by the NGF secretariat, also resolved to “engage with traditional, religious and civil society organisations to drive a common agenda and generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.”

They agreed to work with guidelines to be developed NEC Sub-committee after the forum’s Vice Chairman Aminu Tambuwal provided an update on the work of the NEC Sub-Committee mandated to engage with youths, civil society organisations, religious, political and traditional leaders with the objective of framing a new security and stability architecture for the country.

The NEC Sub Committee was set up following the NEC’s emergency meeting on October 26, 2020.

The NGF members commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) “for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.”

They resolve the NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, should work with the CACOVID Chairperson to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.

The Governors also agreed to educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.

They resolved to direct their Commissioners of Finance to sign the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Subsidiary Grant Agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to give effect to the principles and objectives of the program in their states.

According to the communique, Fayemi provided members with update on the ENDSARS protests and emphasized that the security situation in the country remains a priority agenda for NGF’s members across board.