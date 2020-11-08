Emeka OMEIHE

If last week’s northern leaders’ meeting in Kaduna State was meant to douse the tension arising from the #ENDSARS protests, it miserably ended up producing direct opposite results.

From the list made public, the meeting was attended by the Senate President, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief of Staff to the president, governors and their deputies. Also in attendance were members of the National Assembly, ministers, the Inspector-General of Police, Sultan of Sokoto, emirs and chiefs all from the northern part of the country. The agenda focused largely on events of the #ENDSARS protests.

This may not be the first of such meetings neither is there anything inherently wrong with regional gatherings. But the circumstance of this particular meeting and issues arising from it raise serious questions as to whether it was necessary in the first instance and if yes, whether its outcome is in the overall best interest of this unity in diversity?

Perhaps, a perusal of the resolutions of that meeting will open up further insights as to whether it served the collective interests and aspirations of the peoples of this country or drifted them further apart. If the first item in the resolutions appreciating the roles of the traditional rulers in containing the menace of the ENDSARS protests in the north is not an indication of a tilt along regional lines, its commendation of efforts of northern governors in proactively addressing the ENDSARS protests in the country and the north in particular says it all.

For, whatever roles ascribed to northern traditional rules and their governors were also played in varying degrees by their southern counterparts. Here, the intervention of southern governors, traditional rulers and socio-cultural groups in diffusing the ethnic poison which some unscrupulous elements sought to inject into the protests comes handy.

The failure of this role is evident from events in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers state where Governor Nyesom Wike pointedly accused the proscribed IPOB of killing some soldiers and carting away their riffles. Wike may have his suspicion but the problem with such blanket accusations lie in the difficulty in distinguishing between the so-called IPOB members and other members of the society except the dominant ethnic group from which it draws considerable sympathy.

Knowing the temperament of soldiers when one of theirs is killed, it is not surprising that allegations of ethnic profiling and extrajudicial killings have been freely traded. The social media has also been awash with video clips of all manner of inhuman treatment to young men from the ethnic group where the IPOB has large following. Many of their shops were destroyed and looted. But the fear is that many innocent ones would have suffered for things they know nothing about just because of their ethnicity.

That is the tragedy of Wike’s act of indiscretion. The killing of soldiers, policemen and protesting youths stands seriously condemned. So also is the wanton destruction and looting of public and private property. But in no instance of those acts of lawlessness was a particular group pointedly held solely culpable even when investigations are still ongoing except in the Oyigbo case.

Even with recorded pictorials of men in military uniform shooting armless protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, there is still a great deal of caution in categorically saying that soldiers did the killings. Elsewhere, such lawlessness was blamed on hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the protests. I brought this in to underscore the inherent dangers in viewing national events from sectional and narrow confines.

Ordinarily, there shouldn’t be anything inherently wrong in northern traditional rulers taking measures to ensure that the ENDSARS protests were not hijacked by hoodlums. But the recurring emphasis on the north gives the unmistakable impression of an ‘US versus Them’ or north and south syndrome in the overall assessment of the youth protests.

Such a sectional slant especially given the times we are in, ended up widening the fault lines of our federal existence. A good measure of this is evident from the statement by southern and middle belt leaders deprecating some of the conclusions of the northern leaders’ meeting. It would have served the cause of this country better to have taken a national perspective of an event that brought youths from diverse shades to speak with one voice on issues concerning their future.

There is also the impression that the infractions associated with the disbanded outfit are largely a southern challenge. If that conclusion is right, it also speaks volumes on extant disparities in the country. But this stands contradicted in another breadth by their resolution supporting police reforms, including statement credited to Kaduna State governor, Nasir El’Rufai that the protests have further reinforced the need for state police.

The fact of this and the acceptance of all the demands of the protesters by President Buhari indicate there are merits in those demands. Then, it is hard to factor in regime change outside the ballot box as the motivation for the protests. Sentiments on the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the country only reinforce the suspicion that some sections benefit from the status quo more than others. We have heard such sentiments time without number. Each time they are traded, the feelings they evoke is that of a country under threat of disintegration. That does not help matters either.

But the solution to whatever that constantly evokes fear about Nigeria’s shaky unity does not as much hinge in its constant regurgitation as in the practical and proactive steps to address the systemic dysfunctions that have kept them a recurring decimal. The solution lies in ‘working the talk’. We can achieve those high-minded goals by identifying the lingering questions of our national existence and taking deliberate and realistic steps to address them in a manner that is acceptable to all the constituents. We can achieve national unity; accelerate the momentum of nation building through the institutionalization of a governance framework where justice, equity and fairness to all will hold sway.

When we have a social system that gives adequate protection to all irrespective of race, creed, ethnicity and religion; a system that unleashes the creative energies of the constituents to the fullest, then we would have watered the ground for the indivisibility, unity and progress of the country to endure. Then also, mouthing those national ideals at the slightest chance of systemic stress would have become patently redundant.

And that is the essence of extant agitations for true federalism through restructuring. So those yearning for restructuring are by no means less patriotic than those mouthing the indivisibility of the country while opposing the political re-engineering process that will bring it to fruition. What was expected of the northern leaders is to have been working towards national elite consensus on some of the nagging issues of our federal order. Narrow or sectional perspective of the slightest national challenge portends more harm than good because it further ruptures the fault lines.

The outcome of the virtual meeting of former heads of state called by President Buhari showed the issues are not as narrow as northern leaders saw them. Presidential aide, Femi Adesina recorded among others that the former leaders raised issues ranging from the quality of intelligence available to our security agencies; inter-agency cooperation, preventive measures and admission of the rights of the people to peaceful protests. Adesina further reported that President Jonathan asked pertinent questions: What led to the crisis? How do we stop such in the future even after Buhari’s administration?

Jonathan further said “the root cause of the crisis had been with us far beyond the advent of the current administration and that it may last into future governments except some immediate steps were taken”. “He (Jonathan) enumerated them” referring to the immediate steps to forestall future occurrence. Nothing more to add!