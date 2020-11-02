Wife, 45, is shot dead by her estranged husband, 37, in murder-suicide in Virginia
- Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, found Esmeralda Renderos, 45, fatally shot outside a home in Centerville Sunday morning
- Her husband, 37-year-old Henry Cardona, was found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home
- Renderos and Cardona were married but believed to be separated, police said
Police in Virginia say a man shot and killed his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself, in what they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Fairfax County police officers responded to a townhome in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in Centerville just before 10am on Sunday for a reported shooting.
As they approached the property, they found 45-year-old Esmeralda Renderos outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say Henry Cardona, 37, shot and killed his estranged wife, Esmeralda Renderos, 45 (left and right)
Renderos was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound outside a townhome in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in Centerville on Sunday morning
Inside the residence, officers located Renderos’ husband, 37-year-old Henry Cardona, also suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau believe that Cardona shot Renderos as she arrived at the house, then took his own life.
‘Renderos and Cardona were married but believed to be separated,’ according to a press release from the police.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to confirm the cause of manner of death.
Renderos’ shooting death marks the 12th homicide so far this year in Fairfax County.
Inside the home, police discovered Cardona’s lifeless body following his purported suicide
