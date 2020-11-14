Earl Thomas’ wife of four years has filed for divorce just seven months after she was arrested by police in Texas for pointing a loaded gun at the NFL star’s head moments after she found him naked in bed with several other women.

Nina Thomas, 31, filed court papers on November 3 in which she cited adultery as grounds for ending the marriage, TMZ Sports is reporting.

Nina’s petition for divorce describes a relationship with her husband that has deteriorated to the point where there’s no ‘reasonable expectation of reconciliation.’

She is asking the court to grant her primary custody of the couple’s three children.

Nina is also demanding that Earl be given limited access to the kids until ‘he takes a parenting course and can show evidence that he is able to care for the children for an extended period of time.’

On April 13, the former All Pro safety for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens was held at gunpoint by his wife after she discovered him naked in bed with several other women, TMZ reports.

Nina confronted her husband at an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas, according to police.

An enraged Nina allegedly pointed a 9mm Berreta at Earl’s head, before he managed to wrestle the weapon away from her.

Police were called to the scene, and Nina was arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was subsequently released from custody after posting $25,000 bond.

‘As her attorney, I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations, and we look forward to our day in court when we can clear her good name,’ Nina’s Houston-based attorney, Jonathan Goins, said.

Nina was scheduled to have a court hearing in September, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog which has delayed judicial proceedings throughout Travis County, Texas.

Earl and Nina are high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2016. The couple share three young children.

After the scandal broke Wednesday – just hours before his 31st birthday – Earl shared a video to Instagram, stating: ‘Keep us [he and Nina] in your prayers… Stuff like this happens. Pray for us as we go through this. We’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids’.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Earl and Nina had been arguing about his drinking habits on April 12, before he was picked up at their home by his brother, Seth.

Later in the day, Nina allegedly logged into Earl’s Snapchat account and noticed a video of him with another woman.

She used the account to track him to a nearby Airbnb rental, and asked two of her girlfriends to come with her to the address to confront him.

Nina claims she took Earl’s 9mm Berreta pistol in order to ‘scare him’.

Upon arrival at the rental, Nina reportedly ‘discovered Earl and his brother Seth naked in bed with other women’, at which point she pulled out the gun and put it to her husband’s head.

Nina believed ‘the gun could not fire’ because she ‘took out the magazine’. However. the weapon still had a round in its chamber.

An onlooker inside the rental home recorded a video of the incident, which is said to show Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head ‘from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.’

Earl wrestled the gun away from Nina, before she struck him in the nose.

TMZ reports that Nina ‘also threatened several women at the rental house, pointing the gun at them and yelling ‘I got something for all you h**s!”

One of Nina’s friends was allegedly holding a knife.

Police arrived shortly thereafter and arrested Nina and her two pals. Earl was not taken into custody.

While Earl has asked fans to ‘pray’ for he and his wife, Nina is yet to make a public comment.

She took to Instagram in early May to share a picture of the three children she shares with Earl, writing: ‘My kids are literally my everything ❤️ Thank you God for my babies’.