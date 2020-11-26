The wife of the newspaper vendor killed by a security aide attached to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has opposed her husband’s family demand for N500m compensation.

Josephine Okereke on Thursday said she was not aware of the pre-litigation process.

Mrs. Okereke urged Gbajabiamila to ignore the family demand and fulfill his promises to her and two children.

The widow’s disapproval of the compensation comes days after the husband’s family demanded the sum in a letter written by their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.

The husband’s family gave the speaker seven days to fulfil their demand or face legal action.

In the letter dated November 23, Ozekhome, said he has the mandate of the father of the deceased, Okorie Okereke, and his younger brother, Destiny Okereke, to make the demand.

“Our clients have instructed us to make from your good self, the following modest demands: That you use your good offices to ensure the immediate prosecution of your security aide (Abdullahi Hassan), who went on a frolic of his own, clearly acted outside the purview of his duty and responsibility by shooting to death an innocent, harmless and armless citizen,” the letter read.

“That you adequately compensate the Okereke family with a modest sum of N500m only.”

“This monetary demand can never adequately replace or take the place of their son, husband, brother, and breadwinner’s life.”

Their demand came a few days after Gbajabiamila visited the immediate family of the deceased and pledged to support his children’s education until they become adults.

The DSS last week said it has also arrested the operative, Abdullahi Hassan, who shot the late vendor.

The victim was rushed to the national hospital by his colleagues but was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Gbajabiamila had in a statement vowed not to let the matter be swept under the carpet and promised to cater for the family of the deceased.