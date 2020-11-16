Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved the reopening of Nursery and Primary Schools in the state from the 23rd of November.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt signed by Sir Chidi Adiele on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.

The statement noted that the resumption was for commencement of first term, 2020/2021 academic session.

It read: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.

“By this all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.”

The statement further advised parents and guardians and the general public to prepare their children for the resumption.

