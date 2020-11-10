Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has signed an executive order prohibiting hawking, trading and parking of vehicles close to the newly-inaugurated Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt.

The Executive Order RVSG -23 2020, Pursuant to Sections 1,3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019, takes effect from November 9, the governor said.

The order declared ‘illegal, all forms of street trading, operation of motor parks, markets, roadside vulcanizing and mechanics on, under, or along the Rebisi Flyover within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover on both sides on Aba Road, Port Harcourt’.

The law prohibits traders or hawkers from displaying goods outside or in front of any building along or within 100 meters from the flyover.

The order reads: “No landlord or caretaker of any building or premises shall permit, approve or encourage the display of goods outside or in front of any such building or premises along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“Any landlord or caretaker of any building or premises who violates the Provisions of Paragraph 4 of this Order shall forfeit his building or premises to the state and same shall be acquired for overriding public purpose.”