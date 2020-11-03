Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has redeemed his pledge of N20million to each family of the 10 security operatives – six soldiers and four policemen – killed by members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government.

Wike, last Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, announced the donation.

The cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the State Police Command and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike said the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, described the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable and condemnable.

He said: “As a Governor who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of 20 Million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”

Wike assured Mukan the state would always stand with the police to fight crime.

Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu thanked Wike for fulfilling his promise.

He said the police recovered some arms and arrested some persons who made confessional statements.

According to him, 22 persons had been charged to court.

At the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Wike commiserated with the Army, the widows and families of the six soldiers killed by IPOB.

He said Rivers would ensure the criminal elements who killed the soldiers and cart away their arms and ammunition were arrested and prosecuted.

“The Governor made a pronouncement that he will give a token sum of N20million to each of the widows of the slain soldiers.

General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-General Orlu Irefin, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai and the entire Nigerian Army to the Rivers for the kind gesture to the widows of the slain soldiers.

He dispelled fake news in social media on activities of the Army in Oyigbo, emphasising actions of the Army in the area were within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement