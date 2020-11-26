By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has promised that his administration will complete the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road project before handover.

The Governor gave the assurance when the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja led a delegation of Chiefs, elders, and women leaders to visit him in Government House, Port Harcourt.

They reportedly came to invite the Governor as a special guest of honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration slated for December 24- 28, 2020.

Wike said the unity road project was important to his administration, saying it must be completed in fulfillment of the promise he made to the Amayanabo that his people would drive home by road this December.

He said: “The road to Opobo Town must be completed. It is a project that is key. I take it personally because I can’t be governor and it is not done.

“I had promised to make it possible for Opobo people to travel home by road this December. I will do everything humanly possible to fulfill that promise”.

The Governor also directed the Surveyor-General to commence surveying and measuring of the land in Opobo kingdom that was recently reclaimed by the state government to be allocated to the benefitting families.

Wike expressed regrets that Nigeria hardly rewarded hard work and people who had contributed so much to further its growth.

He said the landmark achievements of Prof. Sylvanus Cookey when he was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt deserved a reward.

He appealed to Opobo people to continue protecting their rich history and assured them of government’s support to the success of the activities to celebrate the 150 years of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.

Wike, who noted that the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and his people had been supportive of his administration and conducted themselves peacefully, urged them not to give up.

King Jaja said the recent victory of the State Government at the Supreme Court over the disputed Soku Oil Well on the Bayelsa-Rivers States’ boundary was another feat of Wike.

King Jaja, who is also the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, said Opobo Kingdom and the people had lined up many activities to celebrate Opobo Kingdom as they marked 150 years of its establishment.