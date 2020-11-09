By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

An Executive Order signed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited hawking, trading and parking of vehicles close to the newly-inaugurated Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the order titled, Executive Order RVSG -23 2020 Pursuant to Sections 1,3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019, took effect from November 9, 2020.

The order declared illegal all forms of street trading, operation of motor parks, markets, roadside vulcanizing and roadside mechanics on, under, or along Rebisi Flyover within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover on both sides on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The legal instrument prohibits trader or hawker from displaying any goods outside or in front of any building along or within 100 meters from the flyover.

It said: “No landlord or caretaker of any building or premises shall permit, approve or encourage the display of goods outside or in front of any such building or premises along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides ) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt .

“Any landlord or caretaker of any building or premises who violates the provisions of paragraph 4 of this Order shall forfeit his building or premises to the Rivers State Government and same shall be acquired for overriding public purpose.”