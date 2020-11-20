World News

Will Lara Trump Be the Next Trump on a Ballot?

The president’s daughter-in-law is said to be considering a Senate run in her native state of North Carolina.

Hand Tally of Georgia Ballots Reaffirms Biden’s Win

Philippines’ Duterte approves advance payments for COVID-19 vaccine

