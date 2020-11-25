World News Will White Women in Georgia Put Family or Culture War First? By Isabel Sawhill and Morgan Welch 10 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 As the crucial swing voting bloc in the state’s two pivotal Senate runoffs, they have a clear choice. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments