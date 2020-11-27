Newly wedded Actor, Williams Uchemba, has been in the news of late. From walking down the aisle with his partner, and for being called out by a Nigerian blogger for being a homosexual.

Just a week after he was joined with his wife, Brunella Oscar, a social media user identified as Kween Chizzy Sylva has come out to describe his wedding as a camouflage.

According to the lady who identifies herself as his ex-girlfriend, she has never regretted parting ways with Williams reasons being that he is a ‘game boy.’

She revealed that he is blessed with tricks which is his calling. She added that she pities Brunella Oscar because she knows Williams does not love her but is only playing tricks.

Keen Chizzy Sylva concluded that the wedding is a camouflage and that the real Williams will soon start to manifest, and when it happens everyone will hear the story.

She wrote; ”I dont have a problem with Williams Uchemba and his new wife, but I want him to understand that I chizzy never forgets. I don’t regret dumping him cause i know he is a play boy.

“He never love that lady. I pity the innocent girl because the Williams I know will still play her. He is blessed with tricks, that’s his calling. The wedding is just a camouflage, the real Williams will soon show up, shey be na Abuja things, e go reach everybody, las las we go hear the score.”

This allegation is coming few days after a Nigerian Blogger had taken to his facebook page to allege that Williams is gay and he does not understand “why a man who is strictly into men would pick one innocent woman and marry”.

Williams and his bride, Brunella Oscar, recently got married in a luxurious and star studded church and traditional wedding ceremonies which took place last week and two weeks ago respectively.

