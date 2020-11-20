By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:10 EST, 20 November 2020 | Updated: 02:12 EST, 20 November 2020

After 25 years, Winona Ryder is letting go of her upscale home in San Francisco.

The actress, 49, has just listed the Dutch Colonial in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood for $4.995 million.

The three-story residence boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths over 3,140-square feet and stunning views of the bay.

Ryder purchased the property in 1995 for $1.3 million, according to Variety, and it’s not known when she last lived there.

The publication reports that it came up for rent last year at $15,000 a month and no longer contains any personal items belonging to the Hollywood star.

The home was built in 1902 and combines period details with modern styling.

The gated courtyard entrance leads to a red front door opening onto a spacious foyer.

The foyer along with a formal living room feature leaded glass windows and original wood floors.

The living room has a large fireplace and opens onto another living area with a similar fireplace.

The kitchen has been remodeled with gray quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The dining area has glass sliding doors that open onto a deck with views looking out towards Angel Island State Park.

On the upper level are the three bedrooms, although one appears to be used as a lounge as part of a two-room suite that includes a bathroom with tub and shower.

The third bedroom also has an adjoining bathroom with both tub and shower.

The rooms offer sweeping views showcasing the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

In addition, on the lowest level of the building is a garage and a laundry room as well as a media room with play area and a half bath.

A backyard includes a brick patio, spacious deck and lush foliage.

