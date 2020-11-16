By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:21 EST, 15 November 2020 | Updated: 21:36 EST, 15 November 2020

A Wisconsin father has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after his baby daughter was left to die in a field outside Kenosha.

Hezile Frison, 37, was charged over the disappearance of two-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison, Fox 6 reported.

The little girl’s mother, Monica Adams, 22, was sentenced to four years probation on September 11, according to Kenosha News, with the judge taking into account the 18 months she had been held in custody when sparing her more time behind bars.

Both Frison and Adams pleaded guilty to hiding their daughter’s August 2019 death, and disposing of the body in a field.

Hezile Frison, 37, has been sentenced to two and a half years for his daughter’s disappearance

Jalisa Adams-Frison’s body has never been found

Jalisa Adams-Frison was two months old and being looked after by her aunt when she vanished

Investigators are seen searching for the baby’s body in August 2019

It remains unclear how Jalisa died, and her body has never been found: only a bag, which appeared to have been ripped open by animals.

Jalisa’s death came to light when a relative who had allowed Frison and Adams to live in her home reported the baby missing to police.

The relative stated that Frison and Adams ‘didn’t have an emotional connection’ with the child.

In July 2019 Frison’s sister Sparkle Diggins, who looked after the little girl, woke up to find that Frison and Adams had taken the child.

When they returned home, she said the couple were ‘argumentative’ when asked where she was.

Later, Frison ‘became emotional’ and admitted to knowing where the girl’s body was.

Adams, the complaint states, told authorities multiple stories as to how the child died, including saying that she had died in her cot.

Frison told investigators where the body was.

Prior to the baby’s disappearance, he searched for topics such as ‘what type of animals are found in Kenosha’ and ‘what is the only way a parent can not go to jail if a baby dies.’

Monica Adams is seen in court in Wisconsin, charged over her daughter’s disappearance