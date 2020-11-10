An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, dissolved a three-year-old marriage between a witch doctor, Isola Gbolagade and his estranged wife, Yetunde on grounds of blackmail.

The marriage was dissolved due to both parties’ willingness to separate, hence the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje stated in his Judgement that the court is duty-bound to put an end to the relationship.

”In the interest of peace, the union between Gbolagade and Yetunde is hereby dissolved,” he said.

Gbolagade stated in a petition, he said he opted for marriage dissolution to ”avoid any reason for bloodshed”.

“My lord, I have no child with Yetunde. She has tarnished my image around town in order to destroy my calling as a witch doctor and to prevent people from seeking remedies to their spiritual problems from me.

“Yetunde is spreading false accusations that I am using my customers’ destiny or glory to enrich myself and aid my profession.

“She also threatened to kill me,” Gbolagade said.

The marriage of three years was said to be in a lot of turmoil as both parties mutually agreed to its termination.

Yetunde who did not deny any of the allegations stated in her response, that Gbolagade was a wicked man who constantly abuses her.

Like this: Like Loading...