Omololu

The Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunso Coker, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe will lead a host of top industry players, including Founder, Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, for the 2020 edition of the Tourism Seminar organised by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).

Billed for Tuesday, November 17, under the theme, Post COVID-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria will hold at the Citi Height Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

According to a statement signed by ANJET president, Mr Omololu Olumuyiwa, the seminar is organised on the sidelines of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Day of September 27, every year.

Olumuyiwa also disclosed that, aside the Minster of Information and Culture who will be the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion, His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusola Adeniyi Olaniyan, Ariwigbade Oshigin II,Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State, will be the Royal Father of the Day.

“The seminar is organised yearly by the association in furtherance of its commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informs our choice of the theme which also celebrates the UNWTO’s annual World Tourism Day (WTD).

“For us as a major stakeholder in the travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for the various players across board to network, and promote their businesses and close deals.

On the choice of Dr. Wasiu Babalola as the keynote speaker, he said, “His choice is very crucial as he’s a distinguished tourism scholar and hospitality expert globally recognised. He is expected to share his experiences spanning over two decades in the tourism and hospitality industry with the delegates.”

Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf is expected to use the occasion to unveil post COVID-19 action plans of the ministry to revive tourism as well interact with the various stakeholders.

ANJET as a body is devoted to the development, promotion and marketing of global tourism through its various activities, which are not limited to journalism and editorial work but also in the area of advocacy, education and enlightenment, agenda setting as well as networking and rallying operators to the course of developing the tourism industry.

