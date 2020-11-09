Our Reporter

Jehovah’s Witnesses have begun a global campaign to distribute the issue of the Watchtower magazine entitled “What is God’s Kingdom?”

The campaign, which holds this month, will be done in compliance with health protocols, including distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.

Spokesmen of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lagos, Jama Onwubuariri and Ezekiel Bolaji, said in a statement: “Many people pray for God’s Kingdom to come. But they often wonder what that Kingdom is, when it will come, and what it will do.

“This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible. We are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s Kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering.

“An electronic copy in over 280 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses – jw.org (look under Library>Magazines).”