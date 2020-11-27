Nigerian musicians, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Rema and Wizkid have made the nominees’ list of this year’s Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) awards set to hold virtually and live-streamed exclusively on youtube at 7.00 PM GMT on December 9, 2020.

The other African artists who made the cut of the ‘Best African Act’ are Master KG, NSG, Afro B, Stonebwoy and Shattawale.

This year’s categories have also expanded beyond music with the introduction of two new categories: Best Media Personality and Best Performance in A TV Show/ Film.

In September 2018 organisers announced the ceremony wouldn’t take place that year, and it was missing from awards calendars in 2019 too. Following its absence for two years, organiser, Kanya King promises the “most memorable” MOBO awards event ever for its return at ‘Wembley Arena’ next year. “We are returning with even more determination and energy to support and boost our culture wherever we can,” she says. However, there has been no explanation about why the MOBOs didn’t take place in 2019. The awards, which have celebrated the music of black origin since 1996, last took place in 2017, with Stormzy winning the best album award. Wizkid, Davido, D’Banj are the only Nigerians who have won the MOBO awards.

Like this: Like Loading...