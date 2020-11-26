Award winning singer, Wizkid has taken to social media to call out UK singer, Tinie Tempah and his manager, Dumi Oburota, the founder of Disturbing London.

Disturbing London is an entertainment company founded by Dumi Oburota, handles brand consultancy, artist management, event management, music publishing etc.

Sometime in 2012, Wizkid signed a management deal with Disturbing London, a UK based platform. But six years down the line, all does not seem to be going well in the house that was built on friendship and African connections.

In a 2015 interview with BBC, Dumi Oburota, who refers to himself as Tinie Tempah’s cousin even though the duo is not related, but have their families originally from the same village in Eastern Nigeria, shares his vision.

According to reports gathered, the reason for his call-out is said to be about money. Recall that two years ago, Wizkid, has in a tweet advised his followers not to do business with the London-based management company.

On Saturday, June 2018, the singer wrote on Twitter: “Don’t do business with @DisturbingLDN kidsssss… Criminal operation😤”

Don’t do business with @DisturbingLDN kidsssss… Criminal operation😤 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 23, 2018

A few hours ago, Wizkid took to Snapchat to share photos of the duo, saying he’s looking for them and they should pray he doesn’t catch them.

Wizkid also called them out in a now-deleted tweet saying; “@tinie yo pussy boy! Pray I don’t catch you and Dumi!!!“.

Like this: Like Loading...