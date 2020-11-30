Superstar, Ayodeji Bablogun also known as Wizkid, has made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win the BET award for the second time.

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce and Wizkid, emerged winner in the ‘Video Of The Year’ category. The ceremony which was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, was held on Sunday, November 29 and aired on BET.

According to Channels, the song has received positive receptions from several critics such as Mani Bashir of Teen Vogue who described the song as a “celebration of dark-skinned women while Amanda Mitchell at O, The Oprah Magazine showered praise on the song for being “unapologetic and fearlessly Black”.

The young musician, who started recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. grew up listening to King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti and Bob Marley, all of who influenced him.

He is the first Nigerian musician to have over one million followers on Twitter and also, the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records for his contribution to “One Dance”.

Moreover, in 2012 Wizkid signed a one-year endorsement deal with Pepsi reportedly worth $350,000 U.S. He travelled to Beirut, Lebanon, with Tiwa Savage for the Pepsi commercial shoot.

On 28 May 2013, Premium Times reported that Wizkid signed a one-year deal with MTN Nigeria. The newspaper also reported that Wizkid’s Pepsi contract was renewed for two more years.

In November 2013, Wizkid signed an endorsement deal with Guinness for the Guinness World of More concert, held at the Eko Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.

In June 2015, Wizkid ditched MTN and signed a ₦128 million deal with GLO.

Like this: Like Loading...