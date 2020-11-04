All arrangements have been concluded for the re-launch of Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre, University of Ibadan after its refurbishment. The event, scheduled for November 9, will celebrate the rebirth of theatre. More importantly, COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

The refurbishment was undertaken by Otunba Giwa Deji Osibogun as a way to give back to his Alma Mata 42 years after his graduation.

In 2018, the university renamed the Arts Theatre as the Wole Soyinka Theatre in recognition of his global status as a writer-activist and also the first African Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, which was founded in 1963.

The Arts Theatre is a very historical structure. Apart from being one of the oldest buildings in the University, having been constructed in 1955 with a generous grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, it has assisted — being a major laboratory to the Department — in producing an enormous size of human resource for the Africa’s creative and culture industry. It is no doubt the oldest institution of theatre in Nigeria and most likely in Africa since the Department, which it houses, is the oldest on the continent.