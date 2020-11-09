Woman, 23, is arrested on plane right before it takes off from Chicago’s O’Hare airport after she bypassed security and boarded the aircraft without a ticket
- Yaazmina Payton, 23, was arrested Sunday morning after she allegedly bypassed TSA checkpoints and boarded an airplane without a ticket
- Chicago police said they took Payton into custody while the plane was taxiing
- Payton now faces a felony charge of criminal trespass for her actions
By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com
Yaazmina Payton, 23 (left), of Chicago, was arrested after allegedly bypassing airport security and getting on a plane without a ticket at Chicago’s O’Hare International
A Chicago woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly got past security checkpoints at O’Hare International Airport and boarded an airplane without a ticket.
Chicago police said that Yaazmina Payton, 23, of Chicago, was taken into custody around 8am on Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reported.
At the time, the plane was taxiing at O’Hare’s Terminal 3.
Payton was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to NBC Chicago.
Authorities have not revealed how Payton was allegedly able to get through the TSA checkpoints at Chicago’s O’Hare International and board the plane without having a ticket
She is due in bond court on Monday.
Authorities have not yet revealed which airline owns the plane Payton allegedly boarded.
It’s unclear what the plane’s destination was or why Payton allegedly did not have a ticket while she was trying to take the flight.
