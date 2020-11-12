A woman, 65, has bitten off the tongue of a 33-year-old man after he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Confirming the development, the provincial police spokesperson, Col Sibongile Soci, said the man was tracked down and arrested on Sunday, November 8.

“It is alleged the woman was sleeping alone when she was woken by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly tried to kiss her. She bit his tongue until it fell off. The suspect then fled the scene.” he said.

The man, according to the police, was tracked to a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested. He is under police guard in hospital.

Soci said the man would soon appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court on a charge of attempted rape.

See graphic photos of the man below:

