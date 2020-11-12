Breaking NewsCrime

Woman, 65, Bites Off Rapist’s Tongue In Self-Defense (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

By
0
Tongue
Views: Visits 12

A woman, 65, has bitten off the tongue of a 33-year-old man after he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Confirming the development, the provincial police spokesperson, Col Sibongile Soci, said the man was tracked down and arrested on Sunday, November 8.

“It is alleged the woman was sleeping alone when she was woken by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly tried to kiss her. She bit his tongue until it fell off. The suspect then fled the scene.” he said.

The man, according to the police, was tracked to a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested. He is under police guard in hospital.

Soci said the man would soon appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court on a charge of attempted rape.

See graphic photos of the man below:

Graphic photos of man whose tongue was bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted to rape in South Africa

Graphic photos of man whose tongue was bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted to rape in South Africa

Germany Sees Signs Of Decline In New COVID-19 Cases

Previous article

Saraki Gate: Witness Makes U-Turn, Recants Testimony

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News