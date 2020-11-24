The Ogun State Police Command, 0n Monday Nov 23, arrested a 40-year-old housewife named Iswat Taofeek. For burning a 12-year-old relative who lives with her with a hot knife.

According to News Hub, the incident reportedly happened at Isoka Kugba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the suspect and the victim live.

Reports have it that the woman inflicted the wounds on the boy after she couldn’t find the 5,000 naira she kept in the house.

Details of the incident was communicated by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi via a statement.

“The suspect was today arrested at about 8:30am, following a complaint by one of her neighbors who came to Adatan police station with the little boy whose body was full of injuries inflicted on him with a hot knife and cutlass.

“While the report was being lodged, the little boy fainted at the station and was quickly rushed to a hospital for medical attention. On the strength of the report, the DPO Adatan division, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye detailed his detectives to the woman’s house where she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained that the little boy is a son to her brother-in-law and he has been living with her for some time. She further stated that she kept the sum of 5,000 Naira somewhere in the house but couldn’t find it and she believed that it was the boy who stole it and that was why she put a knife on fire until it was red hot before she used it to burn the little boy all over his body.”

Oyeyemi also disclosed that the case has been transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department following the order from State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun.

