By Osagie Otabor, Akure, and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A woman has abandoned her two-week-old baby boy at Commander Way Street in Oke-Ijebu, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

A security guard said the baby was dumped at school gate about 5:30am on Monday morning.

“On getting to the gate, the baby’s cry became stronger and I saw the baby wrapped in a Ghana-must-go bag,” the guard said.

An official of the Ondo Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Yemisi Olagoke, said the matter has been reported to the police and the baby taken to a motherless babies home.

Another woman in Anambra State has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell her three-month-old baby boy for N150,000.

The incident happened in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, it was learnt.

The woman, Emilia Sunday, 20, was reportedly about selling the baby when she was intercepted.

She told police that hardship pushed her her into trading off her baby.